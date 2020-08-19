Washington 98, Atlanta 91

ATLANTA (91)

Billings 5-8 0-0 10, Laney 14-24 4-6 35, E.Williams 3-5 2-4 8, C.Williams 13-22 1-2 30, Dietrick 1-2 0-0 3, Agnew 0-0 0-0 0, G.Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Stricklen 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-69 7-12 91.

WASHINGTON (98)

Atkins 4-10 4-4 13, Meesseman 5-10 2-2 12, Hines-Allen 10-14 0-1 23, Mitchell 4-8 3-3 12, S.Johnson 8-13 3-3 25, Hawkins 3-7 2-3 9, Coates 0-0 0-2 0, Gemelos 0-5 0-0 0, Sutton 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 35-70 16-20 98.

Atlanta 24 15 24 28 — 91 Washington 22 23 30 23 — 98

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-18 (C.Williams 3-4, Laney 3-7, Stricklen 1-4, G.Johnson 0-2), Washington 12-34 (S.Johnson 6-9, Hines-Allen 3-5, Hawkins 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Atkins 1-6, Meesseman 0-2, Sutton 0-2, Gemelos 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 35 (Billings 12), Washington 28 (Meesseman 6). Assists_Atlanta 26 (C.Williams 7), Washington 27 (Meesseman 10). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Washington 17.

