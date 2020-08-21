Listen Live Sports

Washington coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer

August 21, 2020 12:02 am
 
Washington Football coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer, which the team called “very treatable and curable” because it was discovered at an early stage.

A team spokesman confirmed Thursday night Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. The team said Rivera detected it in a lymph node from a self-care check and that the prognosis is good for him to make a full recovery.

Rivera, 58, is expected to continue coaching for now after consulting with doctors and oncology specialists.

“For now, Coach has asked that the team keep things business as usual and remain focused, but a ‘Plan B’ is in place if it is determined that he should take some time off,” the team said in a statement. “Coach Rivera wishes to extend his thanks to the team doctors and athletic trainers, and all of the healthcare specialists who will be assisting him through his treatment plan.”

Rivera retweeted the statement saying he and his family members “thank you ALL for your love and support.”

ESPN first reported Rivera’s diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer, and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck. ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.

Rivera was hired as Washington’s coach and put in charge of football operations in January. He is the first minority coach in franchise history.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

