Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP John Means on the bereavement list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned RHP Luis Cessa from rehab and reinstated him from the IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Ariel Jurado to New York Mets for cash considerations and player to be named later.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed INF Ozzie Albies and INF Matt Adams on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled IF/OF Zach McKinstry from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Victor Gonzalez to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHP Ariel Jurado.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated QB Danny Etling, S Jaylinn Hawkins and LB Foyesade Oluokun from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Ike Brown and S Siran Neal from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Antonio Williams and DE Jonathan Woodard.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Colby Gossett on the reserve/opt out list. Activated QB Garrett Gilbert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Kenny Golladay from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER Major League Scoocer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred M Dru Yearwood from Brentford F.C.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Atlanta United 2 F Jackson Conway for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Miami FC during a July 29 match. Suspended Birmingham Legion FC M Bolu Akinyode for one game following his red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity against North Carolina FC during an August 1 match. Suspended Charleston Battery M Jarad van Schaik for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against the Tampa Bay Rowdies during a July 31 match. Suspended Portland Timbers 2 D Max Ornstil for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Reno 1868 FC during a July 29 match.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived D Erin Greene.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Marisa Runyon assistant softball coach.

