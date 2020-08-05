Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

August 5, 2020 5:06 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP John Means on the bereavement list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHP Luis Cessa from the IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Ariel Jurado to New York Mets for cash considerations and player to be named later.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Derek Fisher on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Billy McKinney from the Major League Taxi Squad.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed INF Ozzie Albies and INF Matt Adams on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site. Activated RF Nick Markakis from the restricted list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled 2B Zach McKinstry from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Victor Gonzalez to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHP Ariel Jurado in exchange for a player to be named later and cash considerations. Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to alternate training site. Designated OF Ryan Cordell for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated IF/OF JT Riddle from the IL. Placed RHP Nick Burdi on the 45-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Alex Reyes and LHP Genesis Cabrera from alternate training site. Purchased contracts of 2B Max Schrock and RHP Roel Ramirez. Placed IF Rangel Ravelo on the IL. Added C Jose Godoy to the Major League Taxi Squad.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Kentrell Brice and WR Andre Patton.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated QB Danny Etling, S Jaylinn Hawkins and LB Foyesade Oluokun from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Ike Brown and S Siran Neal from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Antonio Williams and DE Jonathan Woodard.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Colby Gossett on the reserve/opt out list. Activated QB Garrett Gilbert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Kenny Golladay from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed FB John Lovett off waivers from Kansas City.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LB Jayon Brown from the PUP.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred M Dru Yearwood from Brentford F.C.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Atlanta United 2 F Jackson Conway for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Miami FC during a July 29 match. Suspended Birmingham Legion FC M Bolu Akinyode for one game following his red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity against North Carolina FC during an August 1 match. Suspended Charleston Battery M Jarad van Schaik for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against the Tampa Bay Rowdies during a July 31 match. Suspended Portland Timbers 2 D Max Ornstil for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Reno 1868 FC during a July 29 match.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived D Erin Greene.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Marisa Runyon assistant softball coach.

