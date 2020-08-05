Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP John Means on the bereavement list.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Glenn Sparkman and OF Bubba Starling on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Meibrys Viloria and RHP Scott Blewett from alternate training site. Sent C Oscar Hernandez outright to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to alternate training site. Reinstated RHP Julio Teheran from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHP Luis Cessa from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Ariel Jurado to New York Mets for cash considerations and player to be named later.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Derek Fisher on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Billy McKinney from the Taxi Squad.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed INF Ozzie Albies and INF Matt Adams on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site. Activated RF Nick Markakis from the restricted list.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Added C Brian Serven to the 60-man player pool and assigned him to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled 2B Zach McKinstry from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Victor Gonzalez to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHP Ariel Jurado in exchange for a player to be named later and cash considerations. Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to alternate training site. Designated OF Ryan Cordell for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated IF/OF JT Riddle from the IL. Placed RHP Nick Burdi on the 45-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Alex Reyes and LHP Genesis Cabrera from alternate training site. Selected the contracts of 2B Max Schrock and RHP Roel Ramirez from alternate training site. Placed IF Rangel Ravelo on the 10-day IL. Added C Jose Godoy to the Taxi Squad.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Kentrell Brice and WR Andre Patton.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated QB Danny Etling, S Jaylinn Hawkins, DT Tyeler Davison and LB Foyesade Oluokun from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Ahmad Thomas and DB Rojesterman Farris.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Ike Brown and S Siran Neal from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived RB Antonio Williams, LB Mike Bell and DE Jonathan Woodard.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Colby Gossett on the reserve/opt out list. Activated QB Garrett Gilbert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Kenny Golladay from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed FB John Lovett off of waivers from Kansas City.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Davon Godchaux on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released RB Jeremy Hill.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed WR Isaiah Zuber.

NEW YORK GIANTS — CB Sam Beal has opted out of the 2020 season.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed FS D.J. Reed of waivers from San Francisco.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LB Jayon Brown from the PUP.

SOCCER Major League Scoocer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred M Dru Yearwood from Brentford F.C.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Atlanta United 2 F Jackson Conway for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Miami FC during a July 29 match. Suspended Birmingham Legion FC M Bolu Akinyode for one game following his red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity against North Carolina FC during an August 1 match. Suspended Charleston Battery M Jarad van Schaik for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against the Tampa Bay Rowdies during a July 31 match. Suspended Portland Timbers 2 D Max Ornstil for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Reno 1868 FC during a July 29 match.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived D Erin Greene.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Arlen Marshall assistant men’s hockey coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Marisa Runyon assistant softball coach.

