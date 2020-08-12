Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated LHP Wade Miley from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Joel Kuhnel to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Trevor Cahill from alternate training site.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed HC Sean McDermott to a multi-year contract extension. Activated WR Cole Beasley from the non-football injury list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Marqui Christian.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Mike Daniels to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Geoge Obinna. Waived DT Jeffery Whatley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Malik Turner. Released S Frankie Griffin.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR T.Y. Hilton from the non-football injury list. Waived WR Malik Henry.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated TE James from the PUP list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OT William Sweet.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned M Camila Martins Pereira to SE Palmeiras.

COLLEGE

SHENANDOAH — Named Ashley Schuster assistant athletic trainer.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.