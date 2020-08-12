Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Weber from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from alternate training site. Placed RHP Andrew Kittridge on the 60-day IL. Invited C Kevan Smith to spring training then sent outright to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Jimmy Herget from alternate training site. Invited RHPs Cole Winn and Ricky Vanasco to spring training at alternate training site. Placed RHP Nick Goody on IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded 1B Yonder Alonso to the San Diego Padres for cash considerations.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated LHP Wade Miley from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Joel Kuhnel to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Trevor Cahill and RHP Dereck Rodriguez from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Rico Garcia and LGP Conner Menez to alternate training site and added to taxi squad. Designated RHP Andrew Triggs for assignment.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Suspended Milwaukee F Giannis Antetokounmpo one game without pay for headbutting an opponent in an August 11 game against Washington.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived OT Hunter Atkinson.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed HC Sean McDermott to a multi-year contract extension. Activated WR Cole Beasley from the non-football injury list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Marqui Christian.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Mike Daniels to a one-year contract. Waived DT Tyler Clark and DT Jeffery Whatley.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Geoge Obinna. Waived DT Jeffery Whatley.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OT Demar Dotson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Malik Turner. Waived S Frankie Griffin.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR T.Y. Hilton from the non-football injury list. Waived WR Malik Henry.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated TE James from the PUP list. Signed DE Josh Mauro. Waived WR C.J. Board.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived CB Levonta Taylor.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant. Claimed CB Breon Borders off waivers from Pittsburgh.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Tyler Gauthier.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Mark McLaurin and TE Kyle Markaway.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OT William Sweet.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Kemah Siverand.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Travis Jonsen.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Reggie Gilbert on the injured/reserve list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Announced that Rod Brind’Amour has been find $25,000 for comments made following the game against the Boston Bruins.

Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Signed F Anthony Wilson, D Nate Misskey and F Reggie Newman.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned M Camila Martins Pereira to SE Palmeiras.

COLLEGE

SHENANDOAH — Named Ashley Schuster assistant athletic trainer.

