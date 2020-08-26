Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from alternate training site. Acquired C Rob Brantly from San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Maurice Smith. Waived K Tristian Vizcaino.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Dominique Dafney. Waived RB Bruce Anderson III.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated RB Sony Michel from the PUP list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Trevor Williams and DT T.Y. McGill.

HOCKEY

NHL — Sanctioned the Arizona Coyotes for violating the NHL’s Combine Testing Policy during the 2019-20 season, directing the forfeiture of the Club’s 2nd-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and 1st-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

SOCCER United Soccer League

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended FC Tulsa M Fabian Bastidas for one game following his red card for violent conduct in an Aug. 22 match against San Antonio FC. Suspended FC Tulsa M Eric Bird for one game following his two cautionable offenses in an Aug. 22 match against Sporting Kansas City. Suspended Loudoun United D Nelson Martinez for one game for his two cautionable offenses in an Aug. 19 match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC. Suspended OKC Energy FC head coach John Pascarella for one game following a violation of the league’s return-to-play protocol in an Aug. 22 match against Austin Bold. Suspended Rio Grande Valley FC head coach Gerson Echeverry for one game following a violation of the league’s return-to-play protocol in an Aug. 22 match against Austin Bold. Suspended Union Omaha G Rashid Nuhu for one game following his red card for violent misconduct during an Aug. 23 match against North Texas SC. Suspended South Georgia M Tristan DeLoach for one game following his red card for serious foul play during an Aug. 22 match against Chattanooga Red Wolves. Suspended Forward Madison FC M Josiah Trimmingham for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during an Aug. 19 match against Union Omaha.

COLLEGE

HAMPTON UNIVERSITY — Named Keith Coutreyer men’s basketball assistant coach.

