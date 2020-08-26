Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Mike Clevinger from alternate training site. Optioned C Beau Taylor to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Jakob Junis from 10 day-IL. Optioned RHP Chance Adams to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from alternate training site. Acquired C Rob Brantly from San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations. Sent C Rob Brantly to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jalen Beeks on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Sherriff from alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Nick Goody from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF Derek Fisher from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Travis Bergen and RHP Sam Gaviglio to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Pedro Strop from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned RF Travis Jankowski to alternate training site. Selected the contract of SS Jose Garcia from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHPs Daniel Castano and Josh D. Smith to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Brandon Leibrandt from alternate training site. Placed OF Magneuris Sierra on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Patrick Mazeika to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired LHP Austin Davis from Philadelphia for a player to be name later and cash considerations.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of OF Joey Rickard from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson to alternate training site. Designated RHP Dereck Rodriguez for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated LHP Sean Doolittle from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Carter Kieboom to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WRs Cam Phillips and Darrell Stewart. Waived CB Derek Thomas.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Maurice Smith. Waived K Tristian Vizcaino.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed WR Damion Willis off waivers from Cincinnati.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Dominique Dafney. Waived RB Bruce Anderson III.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed RB Salvon Ahmed off waivers from San Francisco.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB David Reese II. Waived S Brian Cole II.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated RB Sony Michel from the PUP list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DB Tino Ellis.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Anthony Cioffi.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Trevor Williams and DT T.Y. McGill. Waived LB Dante Olson. Placed TE Josh Perkins on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Jeremy McNichols. Waived LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas and RB Cameron Scarlett.

HOCKEY

NHL — Sanctioned the Arizona Coyotes for violating the NHL’s Combine Testing Policy during the 2019-20 season, directing the forfeiture of the Club’s 2nd-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and 1st-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

SOCCER United Soccer League

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended FC Tulsa M Fabian Bastidas for one game following his red card for violent conduct in an Aug. 22 match against San Antonio FC. Suspended FC Tulsa M Eric Bird for one game following his two cautionable offenses in an Aug. 22 match against Sporting Kansas City. Suspended Loudoun United D Nelson Martinez for one game for his two cautionable offenses in an Aug. 19 match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC. Suspended OKC Energy FC head coach John Pascarella for one game following a violation of the league’s return-to-play protocol in an Aug. 22 match against Austin Bold. Suspended Rio Grande Valley FC head coach Gerson Echeverry for one game following a violation of the league’s return-to-play protocol in an Aug. 22 match against Austin Bold. Suspended Union Omaha G Rashid Nuhu for one game following his red card for violent misconduct during an Aug. 23 match against North Texas SC. Suspended South Georgia M Tristan DeLoach for one game following his red card for serious foul play during an Aug. 22 match against Chattanooga Red Wolves. Suspended Forward Madison FC M Josiah Trimmingham for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during an Aug. 19 match against Union Omaha.

COLLEGE

HAMPTON UNIVERSITY — Named Keith Coutreyer men’s basketball assistant coach.

