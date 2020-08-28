Western & Southern Open Results

Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $4,222,190
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from Western & Southern Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (8), Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (0).
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Johanna Konta (8), Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Austin Krajicek and Steve Johnson, United States, 7-5, 6-4.
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 7-5, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka (8), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-1.
Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-4, 7-5.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.