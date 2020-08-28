Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Western & Southern Open Results

August 28, 2020 1:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $4,222,190

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from Western & Southern Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (8), Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (0).

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Johanna Konta (8), Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Advertisement

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Austin Krajicek and Steve Johnson, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka (8), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-1.

Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-4, 7-5.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired