Western & Southern Open Results

August 29, 2020 11:00 am
 
Saturday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $4,222,190

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from Western & Southern Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Milos Raonic, Canada, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Championship

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, walkover.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, vs. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, 6-1, 4-6, 10-4.

