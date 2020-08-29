Western & Southern Open Results

Saturday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $4,222,190
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from Western & Southern Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Milos Raonic, Canada, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Championship
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, walkover.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, vs. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-2, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, 6-1, 4-6, 10-4.
