White Sox hit 4 consecutive homers in victory over Cardinals

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Sunday.

Ramirez is the first pitcher to allow four straight homers in his debut. Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run fifth inning.

It was the 10th time in major league history a team hit four straight homers. The only other time the White Sox did it was on Aug. 14, 2008, against Kansas City, when Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramirez and Juan Uribe connected.

The White Sox got another solid start from Dallas Keuchel (3-2) and won for just the third time in 11 home games.

St. Louis right-hander Dakota Hudson (0-2) allowed one run in four innings in his first start since July 26.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered twice, and the Indians beat the Tigers for the 20th straight time, nearing the major league record for most consecutive wins by a team over a single opponent.

Baltimore holds the mark with 23 straight wins over Kansas City in 1969-70. The Indians can match the record when they host Detroit in a three-game series next weekend.

The New York Yankees currently have an active streak of 18 straight wins against the Orioles.

Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Sandy Leon also homered as the Indians connected a season-high five times. Oliver Perez (1-0) got the win.

Detroit star Miguel Cabrera had a pair of game-tying singles, driving in three runs. John Schreiber (0-1) got the loss.

ATHLETICS 15, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Piscotty, Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien homered during Oakland’s nine-run fifth inning, powering the A’s to their fourth straight win.

Piscotty matched his career high with five RBIs as the A’s, with the best record in the AL, won for the 13th time in 15 games.

Oakland’s Mike Fiers (2-1) permitted two runs and seven hits in six innings.

Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford homered for San Francisco. Logan Webb (1-2) issued five walks in 4 1/3 innings.

DODGERS 8, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Keibert Ruiz homered in his first major league at-bat, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer and the Dodgers swept the Freeway Series.

Max Muncy and Matt Beaty also connected for the NL-leading Dodgers (16-7), who have won a season-best five straight. Scott Alexander (1-0) got the win.

The Dodgers swept a three-game series at Angel Stadium for the first time since interleague play began in 1997, although the Angels still hold a 70-57 overall lead in the rivalry.

Anthony Rendon homered for the fifth time in six games for the Angels, who have lost four straight. Julio Teherán (0-2) got the loss.

YANKEES 4, RED SOX 2

NEW YORK (AP) — J.A. Happ won in his return to New York’s rotation after being skipped for a turn, and the Yankees earned their ninth straight victory over the Red Sox in their best spurt against their rival in nearly 70 years.

Hours after second baseman DJ LeMahieu joined Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, Mike Ford drove in three runs for New York. Happ (1-1) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings in his first home start this year, giving up Kevin Pillar’s homer in the third.

AL East-leading New York improved to 15-6 as the schedule passed the one-third point.

Boston has been outscored 67-31 during a seven-game losing streak, dropping to an AL-worst 6-16. Red Sox right-hander Chris Mazza (0-1) allowed four runs and eight hits in three innings.

Zack Britton worked the ninth for eighth save, allowing an unearned run while finishing the five-hitter.

NATIONALS 6, ORIOLES 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings, and Washington went ahead to stay with an unearned run in the eighth.

With the victory, the defending World Series champion Nationals won the three-game series and climbed out of last place in the NL East at 8-11.

Washington got the decisive run after Scherzer (2-1) blew a four-run lead during an up-and-down performance in which he gave up a pair of solo homers to Anthony Santander and a three-run shot to Pedro Severino. Travis Lakins (2-1) was charged with the loss.

Tanner Rainey struck out the side in the eighth and Daniel Hudson got three outs for his fourth save.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 2

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Willy Adames hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay, helped by a huge Toronto error, earned their second win of the day against the Blue Jays.

Earlier, in the finish of a game suspended Saturday night because of rain, Brandon Lowe hit a solo shot off Jordan Romano (1-1) in the ninth to lift the Rays to the victory.

Aaron Loup (3-0) got the win in both games.

In a game scheduled for seven innings, Adames came up with one out and hit the first pitch from Wilmer Font (1-2) for an opposite-field homer. An automatic runner started at second base under Major League Baseball’s extra-innings rule and Adames connected.

The Rays tied the game with two outs in the seventh when Austin Meadows scored from first after Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez misplayed Yandy Diaz’s single.

Randal Grichuk, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Anthony Alford went deep for Toronto in the second game. The Blue Jays went 2-3 despite hitting 17 homers in their first week at Sahlen Field, the team’s temporary home this season and the park of their Triple-A affiliate.

Nick Anderson pitched a perfect ninth in the first game to record his third save. Aaron Slegers worked a perfect eighth inning for his first save in the second game.

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Markakis drove in three runs for Atlanta, and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

The Braves took two of three games from the NL East-leading Marlins and trail them by only percentage points. Atlanta is 31-10 against Miami over the past three seasons.

Markakis’ RBI single in the sixth off Nick Vincent (1-1) gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead. The Braves added three runs in the seventh after their first two batters were retired.

Darren O’Day (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

PHILLIES 6, METS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew McCutchen entered as a mid-game replacement and hit a two-run homer to help Philadelphia complete a three-game sweep.

McCutchen was hitting just. 180 this season with no homers and got the day off against Mets starter Rick Porcello (1-3). Jay Bruce got the start in left field but was pulled in the fourth inning with a left quad injury.

The Phillies tied it at 2 in the sixth on rookie Alec Bohm’s opposite-field double to right that scored J.T. Realmuto. McCutchen, batting in Bruce’s spot, drove the first pitch he saw deep to left for a 4-2 lead.

Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler (3-0) pitched seven innings in his first appearance against his former team.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Brewers earned their third straight win against the NL Central leaders.

Arcia had three hits and scored the go-ahead run on Ryan Braun’s seventh-inning single off Jason Adam (0-1). Hiura belted a tying three-run drive in the third for his fifth homer.

Eric Yardley (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Josh Hader got three outs for his fifth save.

Hader, David Phelps and Devin Williams combined to strike out six over the final three innings. The Cubs struck out 53 times during the four-game set.

Steven Souza Jr. and Jason Kipnis each drove in two runs for Chicago.

ASTROS 3, MARINERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Astros to their fourth straight win.

Tucker drove a 96-mph fastball from Erik Swanson (0-2) deep to right for his first career game-ending homer.

Houston also got a terrific effort from its bullpen in its fifth win in six games overall. Andre Scrubb, Enoli Paredes, Blake Taylor and Ryan Pressly (1-0) combined for 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball in relief of Lance McCullers Jr.

Seattle wasted a solid performance by Justus Sheffield, who allowed one earned run in six innings. Kyle Lewis had two hits and drove in a run.

ROCKIES 10, RANGERS 6

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack.

Gray (1-2) retired 11 of his last 12 batters following Joey Gallo’s solo homer in the fourth and ended his day with a strikeout of Derek Dietrich.

The Rangers had the tying run at the plate in the ninth after two bases-loaded walks by Jairo Diaz but Carlos Estevez came on for his first save. Estevez was hit on the back of his right hand by Scott Heineman’s line drive, but he threw him out to end the game.

Manager Bud Black said Estevez would be sent for an X-ray.

Ryan McMahon homered to help the Rockies end a three-game skid.

Rougned Odor also went deep for Texas. Kolby Allard (0-1) got the loss.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to support another strong start by Minnesota’s Randy Dobnak.

Dobnak (4-1), the surprise right-hander who was promoted four levels last season before making a postseason start, allowed two runs, both on solo homers, in 5 1/3 innings.

Alex Avila doubled, walked twice and scored a pair of runs for Minnesota, which has won four of six after being swept in Kansas City last week. Sergio Romo collected his third save.

Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon connected for the Royals. Rookie Brady Singer (1-2) allowed three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PADRES 4

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Diamondbacks completed the three-game sweep.

The 31-year-old Escobar had been struggling this season, batting just .167 with one homer after hitting a career-high 35 homers in 2019. But he connected for a huge hit off Emilio Pagán (0-1), launching a line drive into the right-field seats.

Taylor Clarke (1-0) got the win after giving up one unearned run in two innings. Archie Bradley pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

Arizona’s comeback spoiled a solid start for San Diego’s Garrett Richards, who pitched seven innings and gave up two runs. The Diamondbacks have won four straight to improve to 11-11.

___

