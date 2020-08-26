Listen Live Sports

White Sox No-Hitters

August 26, 2020 12:00 am
 
August 25,2020, Lucas Giolito, vs. Pittsburgh, 4-0

April 21, 2012, Phil Humber at Seattle, 4-0-y

July 23, 2009, Mark Buehrle vs. Tampa Bay, 5-0-y

April 18, 2007, Mark Buehrle vs. Texas, 6-0

Aug. 11, 1991, Wilson Alvarez at Baltimore, 7-0

Sept. 19, 1986, Joe Cowley at California, 7-1

July 28, 1976, Blue Moon Odom and Francisco Barrios at Oakland, 2-1

Sept. 10, 1967, Joel Horlen vs. Detroit, 6-0

Aug. 20, 1957, Robert Keegen vs. Washington, 6-0

June 1, 1937, William Dietrich vs. St. Louis, 8-0

Aug. 31, 1935, Vernon Kennedy vs. Cleveland, 5-0

Aug. 21, 1926, Ted Lyons at Boston, 6-0

April 30, 1922, Charles Robertson at Detroit, 2-0-y

April 14, 1917, Eddie Cicotte at St. Louis, 11-0

May 31, 1914, Joseph Benz vs. Cleveland, 6-1

Aug. 27, 1911, Ed Walsh vs. Boston, 5-0

Sept. 20, 1908, Frank Smith vs. Philadelphia, 1-0

Sept. 6, 1905, Frank Smith at Detroit, 15-0

Sept. 20, 1902, James Callahan vs. Detroit, 3-0

y-perfect game

