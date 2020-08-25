White Sox No-Hitters

August 25,2020, Lucas Giolito, vs, Pittsburgh, 4-0
April 21, 2012, Phil Humber at Seattle, 4-0-y
July 23, 2009, Mark Buehrle vs. Tampa Bay, 5-0-y
April 18, 2007, Mark Buehrle vs. Texas, 6-0
Aug. 11, 1991, Wilson Alvarez at Baltimore, 7-0
Sept. 19, 1986, Joe Cowley at California, 7-1
July 28, 1976, Blue Moon Odom and Francisco Barrios at Oakland, 2-1
Sept. 10, 1967, Joel Horlen vs. Detroit, 6-0
Aug. 20, 1957, Robert Keegen vs. Washington, 6-0
June 1, 1937, William Dietrich vs. St. Louis, 8-0
Aug. 31, 1935, Vernon Kennedy vs. Cleveland, 5-0
Aug. 21, 1926, Ted Lyons at Boston, 6-0
April 30, 1922, Charles Robertson at Detroit, 2-0-y
April 14, 1917, Eddie Cicotte at St. Louis, 11-0
May 31, 1914, Joseph Benz vs. Cleveland, 6-1
Aug. 27, 1911, Ed Walsh vs. Boston, 5-0
Sept. 20, 1908, Frank Smith vs. Philadelphia, 1-0
Sept. 6, 1905, Frank Smith at Detroit, 15-0
Sept. 20, 1902, James Callahan vs. Detroit, 3-0
y-perfect game
