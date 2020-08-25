Listen Live Sports

White Sox righty Giolito tossing no-hitter thru 7 vs Pirates

August 25, 2020 10:09 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giolito has struck out 10, walked one and thrown 76 pitches Tuesday night.

An All-Star last year, the right-hander retired the first nine Pittsburgh hitters before walking Erik Gonzalez to start the fourth.

The Pirates, hitting a collective .229 this season, brought the majors’ worst record into the matchup.

Chicago leads 4-0.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

