Wilson helps Aces beat Storm 82-74

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored nine of her 23 points in the second quarter as the Las Vegas pulled away for good and the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 82-74 on Saturday.

Wilson finished with 14 rebounds and two blocks. Danielle Robinson added 13 points and six assists and Angel McCoughtry scored 11 points and had 14 rebounds for Las Vegas (10-3).

Jackie Young was fouled as she hit a jumper and made the and-1 free throw to open the second quarter and spark an 11-2 run that made it 30-20 when Wilson put back a miss by Young with 5:57 left in the first half. The Aces led the rest of the way.

Breanna Stewart led Seattle (11-3) with a season-high 29 points and a career-best 18 rebounds. Natasha Howard had 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

SKY 87, FEVER 76

Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 24 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 23 points and nine assists, and the Sky never trailed in their win over the Fever.

Allie Quigley added 15 points for the Sky (10-4), who have won four straight to pull within a game of the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm.

Vandersloot, Quigley and Copper scored all of Chicago’s points during a 24-7 run that made it 27-10 late in the first quarter and the Fever never again challenged.

Candice Dupree led Indiana (5-8) with 18 points, Kelsey Mitchell scored 16, and Natalie Achonwa 15.

SUN 85, LIBERTY 62

Alyssa Thomas scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and the Sun beat the Liberty.

Jasmine Thomas added 16 points and Briann January scored 11 for Connecticut (6-8), which has won five of its last seven.

The Liberty (1-12), who have lost seven in a row, never led. The Sun took a 45-38 lead into halftime and outscored New York 21-11 in the third quarter to pull away for good.

Kia Nurse led the Liberty with 17 points.

