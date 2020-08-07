Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wilson takes over down stretch dealing Aces past Sparks

August 7, 2020 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 26 points with 11 rebounds and Angel McCoughtry added 24 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 86-82 on Friday night.

Wilson — who recorded her fourth consecutive double-double — finished 11-of-19 shooting and scored 12 in the decisive final stanza. Wilson scored on 4-of-5 possessions in just under three minutes late, Jackie Young made back-to-back jump shots and Kayla McBride and McCoughtry sealed it at the free throw line.

Candace Parker’s basket with 6:06 left gave the Sparks a 71-68 lead. Wilson countered with a pair of baskets, McCoughtry added a layup and Las Vegas led the rest of the way.

Young finished with 15 points and Dearica Hambry scored 10 with nine rebounds for Las Vegas (4-2), which finished with a 42-33 rebound advantage.

Advertisement

Parker led Los Angeles (3-3) with 20 points and 12 rebounds, It’s the first time since 2015 that she has had four consecutive double-doubles.

Sydney Wiese scored 18 and Chelsea Gray 16.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

WWII veteran finishes 100-mile walk, raises 100k for Salvation Army