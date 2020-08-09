Listen Live Sports

Wilson’s basket sends the Aces past Liberty 78-76

August 9, 2020 7:44 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 31 points and her short shot with seven seconds lifted the Las Vegas Aces past the New York Liberty 78-76 on Sunday.

Kia Nurse missed a jump shot after, and out of a timeout following an offensive rebound, the Liberty turned it over to end the game.

Wilson’s game winner was only the second lead for Las Vegas the entire game. Jackie Young’s layup with 7:29 before halftime put Las Vegas up 30-28. Kiah Stokes’ layup with 3:34 left in the third quarter put New York up 56-46 before Las Vegas (5-2) went on a 12-5 run to close the quarter.

Wilson shot 10 of 17 from the floor and made 11 of 12 free throws. Young scored 15 and Dearica Hamby 13.

Amanda Zahui B. led the Liberty (1-6) with 20 points, Layshia Clarendon scored 15 and Joyner Holmes 11.

