Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard says coach Scott Brooks to return

August 19, 2020 6:07 pm
 
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said coach Scott Brooks will be back in 2020-21, the last season in his five-year contract.

“He’s a decorated coach. He’s been in the league a long time as a player and as a coach. Very accomplished guy,” Sheppard said Wednesday on a video conference call with reporters. “And I think we’re in great hands next season.”

Washington went 25-47 this season — going 1-7 in the NBA restart — and missed the playoffs for the second time in a row, after getting there in each of Brooks’ first two years.

The Wizards played all of this season without All-Star point guard John Wall, who tore his Achilles tendon, and were missing their other All-Star, shooting guard Bradley Beal, for the restart because of a shoulder issue.

Both should be fine for the start of next season, whenever that might be. The timing is uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic and the delayed finish to the current season.

“Assuming that the season were to start, even in October, both John and Bradley would be ready to go in a normal preseason,” Sheppard said. “I feel strongly when the first day of training camp starts, we will have — knock on wood, barring anything between now and then — John and Bradley … at full health, ready to go.”

Looking ahead to offseason moves, Sheppard wants to bring back Davis Bertans, who will be a free agent.

“He’s been a priority,” Sheppard said. “I told him that.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

