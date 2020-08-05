Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 5, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 1 .800
Washington 3 2 .600 1
Indiana 2 2 .500
Atlanta 2 3 .400 2
Connecticut 0 5 .000 4
New York 0 5 .000 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800
Seattle 4 1 .800
Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1
Phoenix 3 2 .600 1
Los Angeles 2 2 .500
Dallas 2 3 .400 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 82, Dallas 79

Phoenix 81, Atlanta 74

Seattle 87, Connecticut 74

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 92, New York 66

Las Vegas 83, Washington 77

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

