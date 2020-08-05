WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Connecticut
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|New York
|0
|5
|.000
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Seattle
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Phoenix
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Dallas
|2
|3
|.400
|2
___
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago 82, Dallas 79
Phoenix 81, Atlanta 74
Seattle 87, Connecticut 74
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 92, New York 66
Las Vegas 83, Washington 77
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.
