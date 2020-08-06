WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Indiana
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Connecticut
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|New York
|0
|5
|.000
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Phoenix
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Dallas
|2
|4
|.333
|3
___
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 92, New York 66
Las Vegas 83, Washington 77
Los Angeles 86, Indiana 75
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 93, Atlanta 92
Connecticut 91, Dallas 68
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 5 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
