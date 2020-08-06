Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 6, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 1 .800
Washington 3 2 .600 1
Indiana 2 3 .400 2
Atlanta 2 4 .333
Connecticut 1 5 .167
New York 0 5 .000 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 1 .833
Minnesota 4 1 .800 ½
Las Vegas 3 2 .600
Phoenix 3 2 .600
Los Angeles 3 2 .600
Dallas 2 4 .333 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 92, New York 66

Las Vegas 83, Washington 77

Los Angeles 86, Indiana 75

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 93, Atlanta 92

Connecticut 91, Dallas 68

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 5 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

