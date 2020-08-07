Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 7, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 2 .667
Washington 3 2 .600 ½
Atlanta 2 4 .333 2
Indiana 2 4 .333 2
Connecticut 1 5 .167 3
New York 0 5 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 1 .833
Seattle 5 1 .833
Phoenix 4 2 .667 1
Las Vegas 3 2 .600
Los Angeles 3 2 .600
Dallas 2 4 .333 3

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 93, Atlanta 92

Connecticut 91, Dallas 68

Phoenix 96, Chicago 86

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 87, Indiana 80

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 5 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

