WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Indiana
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Connecticut
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|New York
|0
|5
|.000
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Seattle
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Phoenix
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Dallas
|2
|4
|.333
|3
___
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 93, Atlanta 92
Connecticut 91, Dallas 68
Phoenix 96, Chicago 86
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 87, Indiana 80
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 5 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.
