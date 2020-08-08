Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WNBA Glance

August 8, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 5 2 .714
Washington 3 3 .500
Indiana 2 4 .333
Atlanta 2 5 .286 3
New York 1 5 .167
Connecticut 1 6 .143 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 1 .857
Minnesota 5 1 .833 ½
Las Vegas 4 2 .667
Phoenix 4 3 .571 2
Los Angeles 3 3 .500
Dallas 3 4 .429 3

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 87, Indiana 80

New York 74, Washington 66

Advertisement

Las Vegas 86, Los Angeles 82

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

Saturday’s Games

Dallas 85, Atlanta 75

Seattle 74, Phoenix 68

Chicago 100, Connecticut 93

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 5 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Control Squadron breaks their previous record for sequential flights