WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|New York
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Connecticut
|1
|6
|.143
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|Las Vegas
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Phoenix
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Los Angeles
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Dallas
|3
|4
|.429
|3
___
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 87, Indiana 80
New York 74, Washington 66
Las Vegas 86, Los Angeles 82
Saturday’s Games
Dallas 85, Atlanta 75
Seattle 74, Phoenix 68
Chicago 100, Connecticut 93
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 5 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
