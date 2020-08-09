Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 9, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 5 2 .714
Washington 3 3 .500
Indiana 2 4 .333
Atlanta 2 5 .286 3
New York 1 5 .167
Connecticut 1 6 .143 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 1 .857
Minnesota 5 2 .714 1
Las Vegas 4 2 .667
Phoenix 4 3 .571 2
Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2
Dallas 3 4 .429 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Dallas 85, Atlanta 75

Seattle 74, Phoenix 68

Chicago 100, Connecticut 93

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles 97, Minnesota 81

Las Vegas at New York, 5 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

