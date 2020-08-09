WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|New York
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Connecticut
|1
|6
|.143
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Las Vegas
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Phoenix
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Los Angeles
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Dallas
|3
|4
|.429
|3
___
Saturday’s Games
Dallas 85, Atlanta 75
Seattle 74, Phoenix 68
Chicago 100, Connecticut 93
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles 97, Minnesota 81
Las Vegas at New York, 5 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
