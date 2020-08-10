Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 10, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 5 3 .625
Indiana 3 4 .429
Washington 3 4 .429
Connecticut 2 6 .250 3
Atlanta 2 6 .250 3
New York 1 6 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 1 .875
Las Vegas 5 2 .714
Minnesota 5 2 .714
Phoenix 5 3 .625 2
Los Angeles 4 3 .571
Dallas 3 5 .375 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles 97, Minnesota 81

Las Vegas 78, New York 76

Indiana 91, Washington 84

Monday’s Games

Connecticut 93, Atlanta 82

Phoenix 91, Dallas 79

Seattle 89, Chicago 71

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

