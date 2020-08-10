WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Indiana
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Connecticut
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|Atlanta
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|New York
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|.714
|1½
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|.714
|1½
|Phoenix
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Los Angeles
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Dallas
|3
|5
|.375
|4
___
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles 97, Minnesota 81
Las Vegas 78, New York 76
Indiana 91, Washington 84
Monday’s Games
Connecticut 93, Atlanta 82
Phoenix 91, Dallas 79
Seattle 89, Chicago 71
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
