WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Indiana
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Connecticut
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|Atlanta
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|New York
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Las Vegas
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Phoenix
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Los Angeles
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Dallas
|3
|5
|.375
|4
___
Monday’s Games
Connecticut 93, Atlanta 82
Phoenix 91, Dallas 79
Seattle 89, Chicago 71
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas 98, Indiana 79
Minnesota 68, Washington 48
New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
