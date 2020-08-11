Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 11, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 5 3 .625
Indiana 3 5 .375 2
Washington 3 5 .375 2
Connecticut 2 6 .250 3
Atlanta 2 6 .250 3
New York 1 6 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 1 .875
Las Vegas 6 2 .750 1
Minnesota 6 2 .750 1
Phoenix 5 3 .625 2
Los Angeles 4 3 .571
Dallas 3 5 .375 4

___

Monday’s Games

Connecticut 93, Atlanta 82

Phoenix 91, Dallas 79

Seattle 89, Chicago 71

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas 98, Indiana 79

Minnesota 68, Washington 48

New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

