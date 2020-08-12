WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Indiana
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Connecticut
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Atlanta
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|New York
|1
|7
|.125
|4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Las Vegas
|6
|2
|.750
|1½
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|.750
|1½
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Phoenix
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Dallas
|3
|6
|.333
|5
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas 98, Indiana 79
Minnesota 68, Washington 48
Los Angeles 93, New York 78
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut 70, Dallas 66
Chicago 89, Phoenix 71
Seattle 100, Atlanta 63
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
