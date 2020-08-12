Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 12, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667
Indiana 3 5 .375
Washington 3 5 .375
Connecticut 3 6 .333 3
Atlanta 2 7 .222 4
New York 1 7 .125

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 1 .889
Las Vegas 6 2 .750
Minnesota 6 2 .750
Los Angeles 5 3 .625
Phoenix 5 4 .556 3
Dallas 3 6 .333 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas 98, Indiana 79

Minnesota 68, Washington 48

Los Angeles 93, New York 78

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 70, Dallas 66

Chicago 89, Phoenix 71

Seattle 100, Atlanta 63

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

