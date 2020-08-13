WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Connecticut
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Washington
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Atlanta
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|New York
|1
|8
|.111
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Las Vegas
|7
|2
|.778
|1
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Phoenix
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Dallas
|3
|6
|.333
|5
___
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut 70, Dallas 66
Chicago 89, Phoenix 71
Seattle 100, Atlanta 63
Thursday’s Games
Indiana 86, New York 79
Los Angeles 81, Washington 64
Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
