WNBA Glance

August 13, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667
Indiana 4 5 .444 2
Connecticut 3 6 .333 3
Washington 3 6 .333 3
Atlanta 2 7 .222 4
New York 1 8 .111 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 1 .889
Las Vegas 7 2 .778 1
Minnesota 6 3 .667 2
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 2
Phoenix 5 4 .556 3
Dallas 3 6 .333 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 70, Dallas 66

Chicago 89, Phoenix 71

Seattle 100, Atlanta 63

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 86, New York 79

Los Angeles 81, Washington 64

Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

