WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Connecticut
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Washington
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|2
|7
|.222
|3½
|New York
|1
|8
|.111
|4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Las Vegas
|7
|2
|.778
|1½
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|.667
|2½
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|2½
|Phoenix
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Dallas
|3
|7
|.300
|6
___
Thursday’s Games
Indiana 86, New York 79
Los Angeles 81, Washington 64
Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77
Friday’s Games
Connecticut 77, Chicago 74
Seattle 83, Dallas 65
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
