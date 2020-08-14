Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 14, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 4 .600
Indiana 4 5 .444
Connecticut 4 6 .400 2
Washington 3 6 .333
Atlanta 2 7 .222
New York 1 8 .111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 1 .900
Las Vegas 7 2 .778
Minnesota 6 3 .667
Los Angeles 6 3 .667
Phoenix 5 4 .556
Dallas 3 7 .300 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 86, New York 79

Los Angeles 81, Washington 64

Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77

Friday’s Games

Connecticut 77, Chicago 74

Seattle 83, Dallas 65

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

