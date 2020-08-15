WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Connecticut
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Indiana
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Washington
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|Atlanta
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|New York
|1
|9
|.100
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Las Vegas
|8
|2
|.800
|1
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Phoenix
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Dallas
|3
|7
|.300
|6
___
Friday’s Games
Connecticut 77, Chicago 74
Seattle 83, Dallas 65
Phoenix 96, Atlanta 80
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 88, Washington 73
Los Angeles 90, Indiana 76
Minnesota 94, New York 64
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.
