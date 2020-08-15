Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WNBA Glance

August 15, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 4 .600
Connecticut 4 6 .400 2
Indiana 4 6 .400 2
Washington 3 7 .300 3
Atlanta 2 8 .200 4
New York 1 9 .100 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 1 .900
Las Vegas 8 2 .800 1
Minnesota 7 3 .700 2
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 2
Phoenix 6 4 .600 3
Dallas 3 7 .300 6

___

Friday’s Games

Connecticut 77, Chicago 74

Seattle 83, Dallas 65

Advertisement

Phoenix 96, Atlanta 80

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 88, Washington 73

Los Angeles 90, Indiana 76

Minnesota 94, New York 64

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts