WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Indiana
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Connecticut
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Washington
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Atlanta
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|New York
|1
|9
|.100
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Las Vegas
|8
|2
|.800
|1½
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|.700
|2½
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|2½
|Phoenix
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Dallas
|4
|7
|.364
|6
___
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 88, Washington 73
Los Angeles 90, Indiana 76
Minnesota 94, New York 64
Sunday’s Games
Dallas 95, Phoenix 89
Seattle 95, Connecticut 72
Chicago 92, Atlanta 67
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.