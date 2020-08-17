WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Indiana
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Connecticut
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Washington
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Atlanta
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|New York
|1
|9
|.100
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Las Vegas
|8
|2
|.800
|1½
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|.700
|2½
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|2½
|Phoenix
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Dallas
|4
|7
|.364
|6
___
Sunday’s Games
Dallas 95, Phoenix 89
Seattle 95, Connecticut 72
Chicago 92, Atlanta 67
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
