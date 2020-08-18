Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WNBA Glance

August 18, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 4 .667
Connecticut 5 7 .417 3
Indiana 4 7 .364
Washington 3 7 .300 4
Atlanta 2 9 .182
New York 1 10 .091

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 1 .917
Las Vegas 8 3 .727
Minnesota 7 3 .700 3
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 3
Phoenix 6 5 .545
Dallas 4 7 .364

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 84, Indiana 62

Advertisement

Chicago 84, Las Vegas 82

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Seattle 105, New York 64

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired