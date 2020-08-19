Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 19, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 4 .667
Connecticut 5 7 .417 3
Indiana 4 7 .364
Washington 4 7 .364
Atlanta 2 10 .167 6
New York 1 10 .091

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 1 .917
Las Vegas 8 3 .727
Minnesota 8 3 .727
Los Angeles 8 3 .727
Phoenix 6 6 .500 5
Dallas 4 8 .333 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 84, Indiana 62

Chicago 84, Las Vegas 82

Seattle 105, New York 64

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 98, Atlanta 91

Minnesota 91, Dallas 84

Los Angeles 83, Phoenix 74

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

