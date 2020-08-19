WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Connecticut
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Indiana
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Atlanta
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|New York
|1
|10
|.091
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Las Vegas
|8
|3
|.727
|2½
|Minnesota
|8
|3
|.727
|2½
|Los Angeles
|8
|3
|.727
|2½
|Phoenix
|6
|6
|.500
|5
|Dallas
|4
|8
|.333
|7
___
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 84, Indiana 62
Chicago 84, Las Vegas 82
Seattle 105, New York 64
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 98, Atlanta 91
Minnesota 91, Dallas 84
Los Angeles 83, Phoenix 74
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
