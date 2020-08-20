Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WNBA Glance

August 20, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 4 .667
Connecticut 5 7 .417 3
Indiana 4 7 .364
Washington 4 7 .364
Atlanta 2 10 .167 6
New York 1 10 .091

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 1 .917
Las Vegas 8 3 .727
Minnesota 8 3 .727
Los Angeles 8 3 .727
Phoenix 6 6 .500 5
Dallas 4 8 .333 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 98, Atlanta 91

Minnesota 91, Dallas 84

Advertisement

Los Angeles 83, Phoenix 74

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade is ready at a moment's notice