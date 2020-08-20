WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Connecticut
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Indiana
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Atlanta
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|New York
|1
|10
|.091
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Las Vegas
|8
|3
|.727
|2½
|Minnesota
|8
|3
|.727
|2½
|Los Angeles
|8
|3
|.727
|2½
|Phoenix
|6
|6
|.500
|5
|Dallas
|4
|8
|.333
|7
___
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 98, Atlanta 91
Minnesota 91, Dallas 84
Los Angeles 83, Phoenix 74
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.
