WNBA Glance

August 21, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 9 4 .692
Indiana 5 7 .417
Connecticut 5 8 .385 4
Washington 4 7 .364 4
Atlanta 2 10 .167
New York 1 11 .083

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 2 .846
Las Vegas 9 3 .750
Minnesota 8 3 .727 2
Los Angeles 8 3 .727 2
Phoenix 6 6 .500
Dallas 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 101, New York 85

Indiana 90, Seattle 84

Las Vegas 99, Connecticut 78

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

