WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Connecticut
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Indiana
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Washington
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Atlanta
|2
|11
|.154
|7½
|New York
|1
|12
|.077
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Las Vegas
|10
|3
|.769
|½
|Minnesota
|9
|3
|.750
|1
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|1
|Phoenix
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Dallas
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
___
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles 93, Atlanta 85, OT
Dallas 101, Washington 92, OT
Minnesota 90, Phoenix 80
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 82, Seattle 74
Chicago 87, Indiana 76
Connecticut 82, New York 65
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
