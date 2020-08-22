Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 22, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 4 .714
Connecticut 6 8 .429 4
Indiana 5 8 .385
Washington 4 8 .333 5
Atlanta 2 11 .154
New York 1 12 .077

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 3 .786
Las Vegas 10 3 .769 ½
Minnesota 9 3 .750 1
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 1
Phoenix 6 7 .462
Dallas 5 8 .385

___

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles 93, Atlanta 85, OT

Dallas 101, Washington 92, OT

Minnesota 90, Phoenix 80

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 82, Seattle 74

Chicago 87, Indiana 76

Connecticut 82, New York 65

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

