WNBA Glance

August 23, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 4 .714
Connecticut 6 8 .429 4
Indiana 5 8 .385
Washington 4 9 .308
Atlanta 3 11 .214 7
New York 1 12 .077

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 3 .786
Las Vegas 10 3 .769 ½
Los Angeles 10 3 .769 ½
Minnesota 9 4 .692
Phoenix 7 7 .500 4
Dallas 5 9 .357 6

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 82, Seattle 74

Chicago 87, Indiana 76

Connecticut 82, New York 65

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 78, Minnesota 75

Los Angeles 84, Dallas 81

Phoenix 88, Washington 87

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

