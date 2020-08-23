WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Connecticut
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Indiana
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Washington
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|Atlanta
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|New York
|1
|12
|.077
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Las Vegas
|10
|3
|.769
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|½
|Minnesota
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Phoenix
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Dallas
|5
|9
|.357
|6
___
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 82, Seattle 74
Chicago 87, Indiana 76
Connecticut 82, New York 65
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 78, Minnesota 75
Los Angeles 84, Dallas 81
Phoenix 88, Washington 87
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
