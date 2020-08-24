WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Connecticut
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Indiana
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Washington
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|Atlanta
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|New York
|1
|12
|.077
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Las Vegas
|10
|3
|.769
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|½
|Minnesota
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Phoenix
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Dallas
|5
|9
|.357
|6
___
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 78, Minnesota 75
Los Angeles 84, Dallas 81
Phoenix 88, Washington 87
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
