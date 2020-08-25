Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 25, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 5 .667
Connecticut 6 8 .429
Indiana 5 8 .385 4
Washington 4 9 .308 5
Atlanta 3 11 .214
New York 2 12 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 3 .786
Las Vegas 10 3 .769 ½
Los Angeles 10 3 .769 ½
Minnesota 9 4 .692
Phoenix 7 7 .500 4
Dallas 5 9 .357 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

New York 101, Chicago 99

Las Vegas at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

