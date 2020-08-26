WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Connecticut
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Indiana
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Washington
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|Atlanta
|3
|11
|.214
|6½
|New York
|2
|12
|.143
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas
|11
|3
|.786
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|1
|Minnesota
|9
|4
|.692
|2
|Phoenix
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|Dallas
|5
|10
|.333
|7
___
Tuesday’s Games
New York 101, Chicago 99
Las Vegas 96, Dallas 92
Seattle 87, Indiana 74
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, ppd
Los Angeles at Minnesota, ppd
Connecticut at Phoenix, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New York at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.
