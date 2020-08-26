Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WNBA Glance

August 26, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 5 .667
Connecticut 6 8 .429
Indiana 5 9 .357
Washington 4 9 .308 5
Atlanta 3 11 .214
New York 2 12 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 3 .800
Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½
Los Angeles 10 3 .769 1
Minnesota 9 4 .692 2
Phoenix 7 7 .500
Dallas 5 10 .333 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

New York 101, Chicago 99

Las Vegas 96, Dallas 92

Advertisement

Seattle 87, Indiana 74

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, ppd

Los Angeles at Minnesota, ppd

Connecticut at Phoenix, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New York at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II