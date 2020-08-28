Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WNBA Glance

August 28, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 5 .667
Connecticut 6 9 .400 4
Indiana 5 9 .357
Washington 4 10 .286
Atlanta 3 12 .200 7
New York 2 12 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 3 .800
Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½
Los Angeles 11 3 .786 ½
Minnesota 10 4 .714
Phoenix 8 7 .533 4
Dallas 5 10 .333 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, ppd

Dallas at New York, ppd

Advertisement

Las Vegas at Seattle, ppd

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 88, Atlanta 79

Los Angeles 80, Connecticut 76

Phoenix 94, Washington 72

Saturday’s Games

New York at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired