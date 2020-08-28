WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Connecticut
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Indiana
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Washington
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
|Atlanta
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|New York
|2
|12
|.143
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas
|11
|3
|.786
|½
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|.786
|½
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|.714
|1½
|Phoenix
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Dallas
|5
|10
|.333
|7
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, ppd
Dallas at New York, ppd
Las Vegas at Seattle, ppd
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 88, Atlanta 79
Los Angeles 80, Connecticut 76
Phoenix 94, Washington 72
Saturday’s Games
New York at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
