WNBA Glance

August 29, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 6 .625
Connecticut 6 9 .400
Indiana 5 10 .333
Washington 4 10 .286 5
Atlanta 3 12 .200
New York 2 13 .133

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 13 3 .813
Las Vegas 12 3 .800 ½
Los Angeles 11 3 .786 1
Minnesota 10 4 .714 2
Phoenix 8 7 .533
Dallas 6 10 .375 7

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 88, Atlanta 79

Los Angeles 80, Connecticut 76

Phoenix 94, Washington 72

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 80, New York 63

Seattle 88, Chicago 74

Dallas 82, Indiana 78

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

