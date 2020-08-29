WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Connecticut
|6
|9
|.400
|3½
|Indiana
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
|Washington
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|Atlanta
|3
|12
|.200
|6½
|New York
|2
|13
|.133
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Las Vegas
|12
|3
|.800
|½
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|.786
|1
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|.714
|2
|Phoenix
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Dallas
|6
|10
|.375
|7
___
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 88, Atlanta 79
Los Angeles 80, Connecticut 76
Phoenix 94, Washington 72
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 80, New York 63
Seattle 88, Chicago 74
Dallas 82, Indiana 78
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
