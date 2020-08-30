WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Connecticut
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Indiana
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
|Washington
|4
|11
|.267
|5½
|Atlanta
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|New York
|2
|13
|.133
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Las Vegas
|12
|3
|.800
|½
|Los Angeles
|12
|3
|.800
|½
|Minnesota
|10
|5
|.667
|2½
|Phoenix
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Dallas
|6
|10
|.375
|7
___
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 80, New York 63
Seattle 88, Chicago 74
Dallas 82, Indiana 78
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut 76, Washington 63
Phoenix 83, Minnesota 79
Los Angeles 84, Atlanta 79
Monday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
