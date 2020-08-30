Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 30, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 6 .625
Connecticut 7 9 .438 3
Indiana 5 10 .333
Washington 4 11 .267
Atlanta 3 13 .188 7
New York 2 13 .133

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 13 3 .813
Las Vegas 12 3 .800 ½
Los Angeles 12 3 .800 ½
Minnesota 10 5 .667
Phoenix 9 7 .563 4
Dallas 6 10 .375 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 80, New York 63

Seattle 88, Chicago 74

Dallas 82, Indiana 78

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 76, Washington 63

Phoenix 83, Minnesota 79

Los Angeles 84, Atlanta 79

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

