WNBA Glance

August 31, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 11 6 .647
Connecticut 7 9 .438
Indiana 5 11 .313
Washington 4 11 .267 6
Atlanta 3 13 .188
New York 2 13 .133 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 13 3 .813
Las Vegas 12 3 .800 ½
Los Angeles 12 3 .800 ½
Minnesota 10 5 .667
Phoenix 9 7 .563 4
Dallas 6 10 .375 7

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 76, Washington 63

Phoenix 83, Minnesota 79

Los Angeles 84, Atlanta 79

Monday’s Games

Chicago 100, Indiana 77

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

