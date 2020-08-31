WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Connecticut
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Indiana
|5
|11
|.313
|5½
|Washington
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|Atlanta
|3
|13
|.188
|7½
|New York
|2
|13
|.133
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Las Vegas
|12
|3
|.800
|½
|Los Angeles
|12
|3
|.800
|½
|Minnesota
|10
|5
|.667
|2½
|Phoenix
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Dallas
|6
|10
|.375
|7
___
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut 76, Washington 63
Phoenix 83, Minnesota 79
Los Angeles 84, Atlanta 79
Monday’s Games
Chicago 100, Indiana 77
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
