WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Connecticut
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|New York
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Seattle
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Las Vegas
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
___
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 84, New York 78
Dallas 76, Indiana 73
Phoenix 102, Las Vegas 95
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 78, Connecticut 69
Chicago 88, Washington 86
Seattle 81, Los Angeles 75
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.