Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WNBA Glance

August 1, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750
Washington 3 1 .750
Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½
Indiana 1 2 .333
Connecticut 0 4 .000 3
New York 0 3 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 1 .750
Seattle 3 1 .750
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1
Las Vegas 1 2 .333
Phoenix 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 84, New York 78

Dallas 76, Indiana 73

Advertisement

Phoenix 102, Las Vegas 95

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 78, Connecticut 69

Chicago 88, Washington 86

Seattle 81, Los Angeles 75

Sunday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps build urban farm to support food banks