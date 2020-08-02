WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Connecticut
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|New York
|0
|4
|.000
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Seattle
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|1
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 78, Connecticut 69
Chicago 88, Washington 86
Seattle 81, Los Angeles 75
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix 96, New York 67
Indiana 93, Atlanta 77
Las Vegas 79, Dallas 70
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
