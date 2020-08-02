Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance
 
Sports News
 
WNBA Glance

August 2, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750
Washington 3 1 .750
Atlanta 2 2 .500 1
Indiana 2 2 .500 1
Connecticut 0 4 .000 3
New York 0 4 .000 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 1 .750
Seattle 3 1 .750
Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 2 2 .500 1
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 78, Connecticut 69

Chicago 88, Washington 86

Seattle 81, Los Angeles 75

Sunday’s Games

Phoenix 96, New York 67

Indiana 93, Atlanta 77

Las Vegas 79, Dallas 70

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

