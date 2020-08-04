Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

August 4, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 1 .800
Washington 3 1 .750 ½
Indiana 2 2 .500
Atlanta 2 3 .400 2
Connecticut 0 5 .000 4
New York 0 4 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 4 1 .800
Minnesota 3 1 .750 ½
Phoenix 3 2 .600 1
Las Vegas 2 2 .500
Los Angeles 2 2 .500
Dallas 2 3 .400 2

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 82, Dallas 79

Phoenix 81, Atlanta 74

Seattle 87, Connecticut 74

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

