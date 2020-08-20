Wojciechowski expected to start for the Orioles against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (7-18, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-12, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 5.93 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (1-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Orioles went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

The Red Sox finished 35-41 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team last season and hit 245 total home runs.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), J.D. Martinez: (dehydration).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.