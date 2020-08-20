Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wojciechowski expected to start for the Orioles against the Red Sox

August 20, 2020 3:05 am
 
< a min read
      

Boston Red Sox (7-18, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-12, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 5.93 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (1-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Orioles went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

The Red Sox finished 35-41 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team last season and hit 245 total home runs.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), J.D. Martinez: (dehydration).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired