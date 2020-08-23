Women’s British Open Winners

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
2020 — Sophia Popov
2019 — Hinako Shibuno
2018 — Georgia Hall
2017 — In-Kyung Kim
2016 — Ariya Jutanugarn
Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.
2015 — Inbee Park
2014 — Mo Martin
2013 — Stacy Lewis
2012 — Jiyai Shin
2011 — Yani Tseng
2010 — Yani Tseng
Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.
2009 — Catriona Matthew
2008 — Ji-Yai Shin
2007 — Lorena Ochoa
2006 — Sherri Steinhauer
2005 — Jeong Jang
2004 — Karen Stupples
2003 — Annika Sorenstam
2002 — Karrie Webb
2001 — Se Ri Pak
The Women’s British Open replaced the du Maurier Classic as a major in 2001.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.